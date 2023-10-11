Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Paula Fettig paints wisteria on a vase during crafting time at St. Bernard parish hall on Oct. 3. The ladies of the parish were preparing for the Nov. 4 holiday bazaar, which will include crafts, Trinkets and Treasures, baked items and a cafe.

Print Headline: St. Bernard Women’s Club Bazaar set for Nov. 4

