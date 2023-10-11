The 36th annual St.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
St. Bernard Women’s Club Bazaar set for Nov. 4by Rachel Dickerson | October 11, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Paula Fettig paints wisteria on a vase during crafting time at St. Bernard parish hall on Oct. 3. The ladies of the parish were preparing for the Nov. 4 holiday bazaar, which will include crafts, Trinkets and Treasures, baked items and a cafe.
Print Headline: St. Bernard Women’s Club Bazaar set for Nov. 4
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT