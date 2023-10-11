Property tax payments due on Monday

The statewide deadline to pay 2022 personal and real estate taxes is Oct. 15. Due to the deadline falling on a weekend, the due date has been extended to Monday, Oct. 16.

The payments can be made to the Benton County Collector's Office in person or online at at bentoncountyar.gov/collector/pay-taxes. You can also drop your payment in a drop box at each of the four locations. All payments received by mail must be federally postmarked no later than Oct. 16, 2023.

If residents do not pay their taxes by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, there will be a 10% late fee and/or interest added.

Please note the Benton County Collector's Office has moved to 2113 W. Walnut Street, Rogers. The office will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 17 to process payments. Past due payments will not be accepted at this location that day. However, past due payments will be accepted at the three other locations on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Please consult bentoncountyar.gov/collector for information on payment options, or call 479-271-1040. Business hours are from 8 am. to 4:30 p.m.

Locations to pay in person:

Rogers: Benton County Rogers Office -- 2113 W. Walnut Street, Rogers

Bentonville: 2401 SW D Street, Suite 3, Bentonville.

Gravette: 901 1st Avenue SW, Gravette.

Siloam Springs: 707 Lincoln Street, Siloam Springs.