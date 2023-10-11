Post 341 donates to school

Submitted photo

David Smith, Second-Vice Commander of American Legion Post 341 in Bella Vista, presents a $500 donation to Cooper Elementary School Counselor Landi Dumes. These funds from the American Legion will go to assist students and families in need.

Submitted photo

David Smith, Second-Vice Commander of American Legion Post 341 in Bella Vista, presents a $500 donation to Cooper Elementary School Counselor Landi Dumes. These funds from the American Legion will go to assist students and families in need.

Submitted photo

David Smith, Second-Vice Commander of American Legion Post 341 in Bella Vista, presents a $500 donation to Cooper Elementary School Counselor Landi Dumes. These funds from the American Legion will go to assist students and families in need.

Staff reports