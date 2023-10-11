The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Religion Recreation Opinion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Post 341 donates to school

by Staff Reports | October 11, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo David Smith, Second-Vice Commander of American Legion Post 341, presents a $500 donation to Cooper Elementary School Counselor Landi Dumes. Funds from the American Legion will go to assist students and families in need.

Submitted photo

David Smith, Second-Vice Commander of American Legion Post 341 in Bella Vista, presents a $500 donation to Cooper Elementary School Counselor Landi Dumes. These funds from the American Legion will go to assist students and families in need.

Submitted photo

David Smith, Second-Vice Commander of American Legion Post 341 in Bella Vista, presents a $500 donation to Cooper Elementary School Counselor Landi Dumes. These funds from the American Legion will go to assist students and families in need.

Submitted photo

David Smith, Second-Vice Commander of American Legion Post 341 in Bella Vista, presents a $500 donation to Cooper Elementary School Counselor Landi Dumes. These funds from the American Legion will go to assist students and families in need.

Staff reports

Print Headline: Post 341 donates to school

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

WWII veteran Beaty, 100, recognized for service
by Staff Reports
Statues dedicated at public safety building
by Rachel Dickerson
Highlands Church holds sixth annual car show
by From Staff Reports
Birders enjoy feathery show during autumn migrations
by Flip Putthoff
POA financial reports show increases in revenue
by Samuel Clanton
ADVERTISEMENT