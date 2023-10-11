The Weekly Vista
Highlands Church holds sixth annual car show

by From Staff Reports | October 11, 2023 at 9:52 a.m.
Submitted photo The Highlands Church car show, held Sept. 30, is the largest car show in Bella Vista.

The sixth annual Highlands Church car show was a huge success on Sept. 30, according to chairman Steve Terry.

There were 170 cars and trucks entered. Just over 500 people were served hot dogs and brats. The Bella Vista Strings provided music for all to enjoy.

Proceeds from sponsors, donations, T-shirt sales and ticket sales totaled $20,000. All proceeds from the show minus expenses went to the children in the Gravette School District. Charities involved include Bright Futures, Samaritan's Feet and Snack Packs.

The past five car shows at the Highlands Church have raised $73,000 for these charities. This car show has grown each year and continues to be Bella Vista's largest car show.

Terry thanks everyone who attended and helped support the children at Gravette Schools.

  photo  Submitted photo The Bella Vista Strings provided music at the Highlands Church car show on Sept. 30.
  
  photo  Submitted photo Volunteers served hot dogs and brats to more than 500 people at the Highlands Church car show on Sept. 30.
  
  photo  Submitted photo The Highlands Church car show raised about $20,000 for three charities at Gravette Schools.
  
  photo  Submitted photo There were 170 cars and trucks entered in the Highlands Church car show on Sept. 30.
  

