Flea in the Park treasure finds abundant

It was a perfect day on Friday, Oct. 6, with a wake-up temperature in the low 50s and a sunshiny promise of mid-70s by late afternoon -- perfect weather for the first day of the fifth annual Flea in the Park at Blowing Springs, put on by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association.

Arriving at 9 a.m., parking was efficient and swift. The offer of a shuttle appealed to my body, but I chose the walking of path along with other early morning walkers headed to the market or out for their daily spin.

RVs filled the campground and those preferring the tent life were just getting up to enjoy the beginning of the day after a night under the canvas; one such camper was holding a cup of coffee in one hand and scanning his phone with the other.

Tiny cabins laced the walking/riding path and appeared to be a delightful way to spend a long weekend with amenities of patio furniture, fire pits and a covered picnic area. Halloween greeted all passersby at one site.

Reaching the flea marketeers, focus became the game. They lined both sides of the end of the road at Blowing Springs Park. There was something for everyone and variety, with no two booths holding the same homemade or vintage products.

I performed my favorite pastime of shopping and wowing at the beauty of people's creativity and craftsmanship or craftswomanship and excitedly decidedly (yes, excitedly decidedly) chose a variety of gifts that I know will bring wows, smiles and goo-goo eyes to recipients. That is, if I am able to part with the treasures I found.

The Sewing Bird design company offered high quality totes, purses, travel bags and more. Holly R. Crowe pulls delightful material colors and high-end designs together with her impeccable sewing artistry. Now in my possession are two such delights: a backpack in '60s/'70s brightly-patterned material of peace signs and flowers to jump start my hippie-gypsy heart, and a stunning travel tote that shows the world map on a green/blue background matched to a deep, dark orange bottom of leather-feeling material and the cutest double straps, inside lining and a zipper decorated feature. She has an Etsy shop at SewingBirddesignco.Etsy.com.

The booth next door was SOTO Candle Co. offering all-soy candles. Many are already poured into glass pumpkins and skull heads, and are best sellers this time of year, according to Jesse and Loren Williams. My heart chose a wood container shaped as a dog paw to be filled with my chosen soy scent and to include a wick in each of the five "toes" and two wicks in the "palm" of dog paw. My daughter, owner of two beautiful huskies, will love this Christmas gift.

Denise Towry of Oceans and Earth Designs was busy assembling requests from customers as they chose one of her earth or ocean treasures with wire finely designed around it to create a pendant piece. She offered a choice of various chains included in the cost of the customer's favorite piece of the earth. My purchase included a bison tooth, a score of coral and an intriguing piece of smooth petrified wood, most likely ending up as gifts to myself!

Dudash Pottery & Ceramics of Bella Vista displayed unique pieces to include berry dishes. As I overheard one customer exclaim that artistry berry dishes are next to impossible to find, I watched her make a purchase of two very cute pottery dishes that will hold and store her berries of any season. Of course I joined in the buying frenzy and left this booth with two brand-new, one-of-a-kind coffee mugs to delight myself and another lucky child of mine, letting him know that I love him just as the cup states!

Pat Chapman of Bella Vista sparkled my morning with her wares. A booth full of beautiful (I mean beautiful!) cutting/charcuterie boards uniting various grains of wood and what appears to be see-through, glass-like streams of color. Another two children will entertain with these for a long time to come.

Other items made it into my extra large shopping tote along the way.

All booths were a splendor of items, drawing in customers with an eye for homemade artistry and an understanding of the time and creativity each artist or vintage reseller has put into their craft.

And then I met Hinkle, who had passed by me as I walked the path to the market, riding on the back of his owner as she pedaled to the market. Hinkle is photogenic and will look right at the camera if you say "treat." He is planning on running this coming Saturday, Oct. 14 in the Bella Vista Animal Shelter's Fast and the Furry (Doxie and Corgi races) on the softball field at 59 Glasgow Rd., from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Kudos to the POA for organizing and bringing this delightful gathering of artistry to our Blowing Springs Park every year. My heart is full of beautiful Bella Vista nature and respectful to all the talent found here in our piece of the Ozarks.

May you dance at your every chance!

P.S. I'm not sure who the on-site organizer was, but a huge shout out to her as she proclaimed me to be one of the best shoppers and bestowed upon me a VIP title that entitled me to a private golf cart ride back to my car!

Terri O'Byrne works for The Weekly Vista, wanders meanderingly, loves exclamation marks, makes up words and creates dances out of moments and thoughts. Her writing is solely her opinion and view of life. She can be reached at [email protected].

Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista October, with the hint of morning and evening chill, makes the tiny cabins at Blowing Springs look like a great little weekend getaway.



Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista The street of vendors at the fifth annual Flea in the Park at Blowing Springs on Friday, Oct. 6.



Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista Halloween greets visitors at the end of the road in Blowing Springs into the arboretum.



Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista Terri's treasure finds at the Flea in the Park event at Blowing Springs, Friday, Oct. 6. The Bisoxual sock sets raise money for the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter; each set is mismatched with three socks to signify what it is like when you are fleeing a bad situation and you grab the few things you might own off the floor as you walk/run out the door.



Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista On the path to the Flea in the Park event, one tiny cabin decorates for Halloween giving festivity to the month of October.

