Tournaments

Veterans Day Tournament

Saturday, Nov. 11

Kingswood Golf Course

11 a.m. Shotgun/Lone Soldier Format

Team entry fee is $240 and includes course contests, flight awards, and lunch. Money raised will be donated to the Arkansas State Veterans Home in Fayetteville. Deadline for registration is Nov. 8. Registration is available online at bellavistapoa.com/golf/tournament.