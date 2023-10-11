Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Sept. 25

1:54 p.m. Police received a report on Lancaster Drive that three teenagers were driving around slowly in a car looking at vehicles. Police were unable to locate the teenagers.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

11:51 a.m. Police received a report on Estes Drive that two young males, possibly juveniles, were pointing guns, possibly handguns, at vehicles in the road. Police spoke to a juvenile and a young boy. The young boy was reportedly pointing a toy gun outside the window. The officer told the juvenile to be mindful of pointing any gun at people even if it is a toy. The officer left a business card as there were no adults in the home at the time and requested to be called back.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

1:45 a.m. Police arrested Mikale David Cross, 25, in connection with DWI 2nd, careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Dartmoor and Veterans Way.

9:12 p.m. Police arrested Matthew Reynolds, 36, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Trafalgar.

Thursday, Sept. 28

8:14 a.m. Police received a report on Cranfield Drive and Bedford Lane from a parent who said their child's bus driver called and said a man ducked behind a bush at the intersection when the bus lights shined on him at 6:40 a.m. The area was placed on extra patrol.

3:39 p.m. Police arrested Andrew Forster, 33, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Wellington.

8:54 p.m. Police arrested Dylan Cecil, 31, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Highlands and Hiwasse Road.

Friday, Sept. 29

10:13 p.m. Police arrested Alexander Michael Koloff, 31, in connection with speeding, careless and prohibited driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, DWI 2nd, DWI license suspended and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and Chelsea.

Saturday, Sept. 30

1:02 p.m. Police received a report on Granshire Drive that someone's vehicle was broken into and four guns were stolen.

Sunday, Oct. 1

9:58 a.m. Police arrested Benjamin Theodore Wanders, 40, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at Trafalgar and U.S. Highway 71.