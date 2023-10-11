The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Religion Recreation Opinion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Vista Police Reports

by From Staff Reports | October 11, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 25

1:54 p.m. Police received a report on Lancaster Drive that three teenagers were driving around slowly in a car looking at vehicles. Police were unable to locate the teenagers.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

11:51 a.m. Police received a report on Estes Drive that two young males, possibly juveniles, were pointing guns, possibly handguns, at vehicles in the road. Police spoke to a juvenile and a young boy. The young boy was reportedly pointing a toy gun outside the window. The officer told the juvenile to be mindful of pointing any gun at people even if it is a toy. The officer left a business card as there were no adults in the home at the time and requested to be called back.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

1:45 a.m. Police arrested Mikale David Cross, 25, in connection with DWI 2nd, careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Dartmoor and Veterans Way.

9:12 p.m. Police arrested Matthew Reynolds, 36, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Trafalgar.

Thursday, Sept. 28

8:14 a.m. Police received a report on Cranfield Drive and Bedford Lane from a parent who said their child's bus driver called and said a man ducked behind a bush at the intersection when the bus lights shined on him at 6:40 a.m. The area was placed on extra patrol.

3:39 p.m. Police arrested Andrew Forster, 33, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Wellington.

8:54 p.m. Police arrested Dylan Cecil, 31, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Highlands and Hiwasse Road.

Friday, Sept. 29

10:13 p.m. Police arrested Alexander Michael Koloff, 31, in connection with speeding, careless and prohibited driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, DWI 2nd, DWI license suspended and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and Chelsea.

Saturday, Sept. 30

1:02 p.m. Police received a report on Granshire Drive that someone's vehicle was broken into and four guns were stolen.

Sunday, Oct. 1

9:58 a.m. Police arrested Benjamin Theodore Wanders, 40, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at Trafalgar and U.S. Highway 71.

Print Headline: Bella Vista Police Reports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

WWII veteran Beaty, 100, recognized for service
by Staff Reports
Statues dedicated at public safety building
by Rachel Dickerson
Highlands Church holds sixth annual car show
by From Staff Reports
Birders enjoy feathery show during autumn migrations
by Flip Putthoff
POA financial reports show increases in revenue
by Samuel Clanton
ADVERTISEMENT