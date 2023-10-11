Bella Vista Club News

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet on Friday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m., in the Community Room of First Community Bank, located at 21196 Hwy. 71 South, Pineville, Mo., just past McDonald's. The group will review its Federal Employee Health Benefits Plan with Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Snacks and water will be provided. Please bring your own coffee. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will walk Saturday, Oct. 14 in Eureka Springs. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks, 207 W. Van Buren. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel located at 75 Prospect Ave. Participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year, prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Bella Vista Traveling Sams

Bella Vista Traveling Sams will hold their second annual Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 4 -7 p.m. at the Lake Avalon picnic shelter. Members will vote on the winning chili and the winner takes home the traveling trophy currently held by John Parsons.

Bella Vista Traveling Sams is a service group of people who are members of the Good Sam travel organization (goodsam.com). Monthly activities are planned including meals out, tours, camping adventures and service projects.

Other activities planned for the remainder of 2023 include service days at Devil's Den State Park and a Christmas luncheon. For more information contact Jean Fitch Justice, 479-644-6154 or [email protected]

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike in the Buffalo River area on Tuesday, Oct. 17, to Balanced Rock (2 miles out and back) and from Ponca to Steel Creek (four miles out and back). All are welcome.

The Hill 'n Dale Hiking Club will hike at King's River Falls on Monday, Oct. 23. This is a 4.5 mile out and back hike and bushwack. All are welcome.

Interested hikers may email [email protected] for more details on either of these walks. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Brainteasers

Brainteasers will meet Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 3 p.m., in the community room of the Bella Vista Public Library located at 11 Dickens Place. The club regularly meets on the third Wednesday of each month. All are welcome to attend. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Mystery Book Club

Bella Vista's Mystery Book Club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m., in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. This month's guest is local author Mark Lloyd. The club regularly meets on the third Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

NWA Heritage Button Club

The NWA Heritage Button Club regularly meets on the third Friday of each month from noon-2 p.m. at the Bentonville Public Library, located at 405 S. Main St. The next meeting is Oct. 20. The theme is NUTS about buttons; learning about buttons carved from different nuts. Button trees will be made and there will be a button swap. Even if you do not have a jar full of buttons, you are welcome to join the group for new adventures and to make new friends.

The club formed from the National Button Society (nationalbuttonsociety.org) to enable participants to preserve vintage buttons and educate themselves and future generations about the historical aspects of sewing buttons.

For more information contact Robin at [email protected].

Bella Vista Chapter

Embroiderers Guild of America (EGA)

The Bella Vista Chapter EGA (Embroiderers Guild of America) meets monthly in the Meeting Hall of the Shiloh Museum campus in Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary; the club welcomes anyone interested in needlework. The club meets on the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. On Oct.21, no formal program is scheduled, so feel free to bring a project of your choosing. Visit bellavistaega.org for more information.

Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will meet Monday, October 23 at 6 p.m. at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 South Main. The program will be Genealogy for the Genealogists: A Refresher Course for the 21st Century presented by Russell P Baker who retired as senior archivist after nearly 40 years with the Arkansas State Archives. The public is welcome.

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will meet on Monday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Rd., Bella Vista. Guest speaker will be Andrew Lee, a.k.a. Combat Quilter. Andrew is a 21-year military combat veteran who has done two deployments in Iraq and uses quilting to cope with PTSD.

Andrew is a relative newcomer to quilting with just over six years of quilting. It all started with a comment from his wife that "they didn't do enough together." After taking a quilted table runner class, joining a men's quilting group, and realizing the therapeutic relief quilting provided, quilting turned his world upside down, in a good way.

He has made a pixelated 110" x 110" quilt of the flag raising in Iwo Jima that is at the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln, Nebraska. Another in his pixelated series is the FDNY firemen raising the American flag at ground zero on Sept. 12, 2001. This quilt is 98" x 116" and has 20,020 pieces that are 3/4" and it will hang in the 9/11 Memorial.

Andrew is very active in the Quilts of Valor Foundation whose mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. Andrew has made over 400 Quilts of Valor and at the meeting we plan to honor two veterans with Quilts of Valor.

He will have many pictures to view that tell his journey of quilting and serving the community. The public is invited to hear Andrew Lee speak and watch the awarding of the Quilts of Valor. Email [email protected] with any questions.

BV Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m. with the program following at 10 a.m.

Tom Skahan, owner of Ozark Iris Gardens in Noel, Mo., will deliver a presentation entitled May the luck of the Iris be with you! A business meeting will follow the program. Visitors are welcome to attend.

Following the business meeting, Tony LiCausi will discuss "Flower Bulbs- the best sources for purchasing, how and when to plant them in Bella Vista and recommendations regarding fertilization of bulbs."

On Friday, Oct. 27, the club will hold its Card and Games Party from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Ln. Tickets cost $15 each. The event includes raffle drawings and lunch. Players provide their own cards, games and other materials. Reservations can be made at bellavistagardenclub.com. Proceeds from this event are used to provide scholarships for students studying horticulture at area colleges and universities.

The Bella Vista Garden Club was organized in 1972. It is composed of gardening enthusiasts learning and working together to enhance, preserve, educate and promote Arkansas and Bella Vista as a sanctuary for wildlife, natural beauty, and environmental responsibility.

