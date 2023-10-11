Bella Vista church news

Bella Vista

Community Church

There are a variety of community life groups available at BVCC. Contact the office for more information via email, [email protected]; phone, 479-855-1126; or stop by the church at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd.

The Fall Women's Bible Study is open to all ladies in the community. It meets each Monday with two options to choose from: 9:30-11 a.m. or 5:30-6:45 p.m. The study is on "The Birth of the Church: A study in the book of Acts" by David Jeremiah.

Prayer fellowship meets every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., in the chapel to offer prayers for individuals and community. Prayer requests can be emailed to [email protected].

BVCC welcomes new members to its choir and bell choir with an invite to practice on Wednesdays. Bell choir is at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 5:30 p.m.

The Prayer Shawl Ministry opens the door to all who enjoy knitting or crocheting. The group meets at the church on the third Thursday of the month at noon to create prayer shawls, baby blankets, prayer squares, and hats to minister to others. Yarn is provided.

Community ping pong is on Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

United Lutheran Church

Second Friday's Heart of Fellowship coffee house will be Friday Oct. 13, from 6–8 p.m. Enjoy complimentary specialty coffees, teas, and appetizers plus live entertainment with the Good Time String Band. If you have a talent you would like to share, contact the church office. Entertainment for the remainder of this year is being scheduled.

Adult Christian Education follows the Sunday worship service with the study of Proverbs. All are welcome. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Rd., Bella Vista.

Presbyterian Church of

Bella Vista

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista is located at 1880 Forest Hills Blvd.

Bella Vista

Lutheran Church

The Quilter's meet the second and fourth Wednesdays at 8 a.m. The Senior Choir meets on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. in the Choir Room.

GriefShare classes meet on Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. in the church library and run through Nov. 14. GriefShare is a support group for those that have lost a loved one. Contact Diane Turner at 479-640-1508 if you have questions.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon providing food for those in need within the community.

There are three adult bible classes on Sundays at 9:45 a.m. Christianity 101 is led by Pastor Hass in the library. Persons interested in membership are welcome to learn about the church. Financial Peace University is led by Pastor Gorsche in the Chapel Meeting Room and is a basic home budgeting and get-out-of debt conversation from a biblical standpoint.

Aging in Place is led by Chuck Merriman in the Fellowship Hall, and is a study about staying in your home as long as possible.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church is located at 1990 Forest Hills Blvd.

Highlands Church

A United Methodist Congregation

Music Appreciation Sunday will be held during the traditional worship service on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 11:15 a.m. The Chancel Choir will sing; instrumental and vocal solos will be included. Pastor Robert will offer a homily and there will be a hymn sing-a-long. Everyone is welcome.

First United

Methodist Church

The church offers a support group for those experiencing grief in the loss of a spouse or other loved one, loss of a job, the end of a relationship, loss of independence, etc. The group meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the parlor.

The first Thursday of every month there is a support group for those living with or providing care for a loved one with cognitive issues. Sponsored and facilitated by the Schmieding Center, the group meets at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor. Respite care is available at the church for loved ones while you attend the meeting.

The Cancer Support group meets the third Thursday of each month in the parlor at 6:30 p.m. Whether a person has just received a diagnosis or is a long-time survivor, all are welcome to support and encourage one another.

Individuals can work on their breathing, relaxation and simple meditation practices with the Yoga group on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. in Becker Hall.

Beautiful Savior

Lutheran Church

Exercise classes are offered to seniors at no cost. Classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-2 p.m. They use video-led programs which emphasize persons do only what they are comfortable doing. Currently there are participants on a variety of levels of ability. If interested contact Pastor Fischer at 479-876-2155.

The areas of exercise addressed are balance, core strengthening, low impact cardio, resistance bands, hand held weights and other areas of senior fitness.

Village Bible Church

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible hosts its Praise & Prayer service that is open to all.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

Bella Vista

Christian Fellowship

The Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is a gathering of Christians seeking meaningful Christian worship and fellowship. It is ecumenical in design and non-denominational with open communion and all are welcome.

The life and ministry of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is administered by the members. Pastor Richard A. Solberg leads Sunday worship, but the organization and direction of the fellowship is assumed by the laity. This is a lay-led fellowship where everyone has a sense of ownership and responsibility.

Meeting time is every Sunday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane. They welcome both Christians and seekers to worship. Questions can be answered by emailing [email protected].

