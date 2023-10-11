Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness.

Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Sept. 25

Apple Glen Elementary School

1801 N.E. Brave Lane, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Missing ceiling tile in dry storage area with exposed insulation.

Johnny Brusco's New York Style Pizza

700 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 10, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: A half dozen floor tiles missing in kitchen prep and warewashing areas.

Lavande Nail Bar

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 7, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No quat test strips available - pH test strips.

McAlister's Deli

900 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Buildup of grime on floor under equipment.

Simple Simon's Pizza

1140 N. Walton Blvd., Suites 1 & 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Squeeze bottles (sauce) unlabeled in pizza prep cooler.

Sept. 26

Jersey Mike's Subs

3316 S.W. I St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: Container of raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler. Eggs are an employee food item. Food items such as sliced tomatoes, cut lettuce and cut onions are stored uncovered at front sandwich make area. Sanitizer at three-compartment sink was approximately 100 ppm quat.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Sept. 27

Buffalo Wild Wings

2707 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Restrooms lacking handwash signage. Ice scoop being stored on top of unsanitized ice machine when not in use. Tile floor broken and cracked in places leading to standing water.

Kennedy Coffee / SK Coffeeroasting Co., LLC

2501 S.E. 14th St., Suite 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: Three-compartment sink sanitizer basin 0 ppm.

Priority foundation violations: Kitchen handsink not functional.

Core violations: Expired CFM documentation. Water beneath tall freezer and ice machine behind secondary counter. Personal employee items located through out prep area. Permit expired.

Sept. 28

Evening Star Elementary School

9649 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Multiple flying insects (alive) located throughout facility.

King Burrito

2000 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Shelves in walk-in cooler have an accumulation of food residue.

Las Fajitas Grill

2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 15, Bentonville

Priority violations: Containers of taco shells were uncovered above cook line. Containers of fajita chicken and beef were uncovered in hot-hold unit. Ice machine lid is falling off hinges and cannot be fully closed. Three containers of refried beans were at 44-48 degrees in walk-in cooler. All three containers were date-marked 9/27/23. Fajita chicken at 109 degrees and fajita beef at 95-101 degrees in hot-hold unit by grill. Fajita beef sitting on plastic cart at 73 degrees. Queso sitting near grill in large container at 64 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Bottom of upright cooler has an accumulation of food residue. Tops, sides and handles of microwave has an accumulation of grease, dust and food residue. Wall on outside of walk-in cooler is coming apart. Chest freezer lid is coming apart and does not close properly.

Sept. 29

Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Store

1119 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Three-compartment sink at 0 ppm chlorine.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One employee preparing food without an effective hair restraint. Frost buildup in freezer.

Table at the Hickory Inn

1502 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Sauces in top portion of cold-hold prep unit were at 48-50 degrees. Lid to unit had been removed.

Priority foundation violations: Dish machine at 0 ppm chlorine.

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 25 -- Walton Life Fitness Center - Kiosk, 1701 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Priato Pizzeria, LLC, 213 N.E. A St., Bentonville; Taziki's, 1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Washington Junior High School, 1501 N.E. Wildcat Way, Bentonville; Zaxby's, 3510 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Sept. 26 -- Bright Field Middle School, 5101 S.W. Bright Road, Bentonville; The Goddard School, 3702 S.W. H St., Bentonville

Sept. 28 -- Coffee Hound Junction, 6097 S.W. Anglin Road, Bentonville

Sept. 29 -- Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, 810 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville