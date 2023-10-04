UWF to host 45th holiday bazaar

The First United Methodist Church United Women in Faith will hold its 45th annual holiday bazaar this Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Homemade crafts, baked goods, jams, jellies, sauces, salsas, etc. will be for sale with proceeds going to local charities. Orange and cinnamon rolls will be for sale starting at 9 a.m. for $2 each, and lunch will be $7 and start after 10:30 a.m. The lunch menu will include hot chicken salad pie, sloppy Joes, stuffed baked potatoes and pie.

A couple of the ladies of the church shared about their crafts and the ministry.

Barbara Machemehl has been living in Bella Vista for about a year and a half. She does machine embroidery and embroiders hand towels with messages and sayings, some sassy, such as, "Yoga class? I thought you said 'Pour a glass.'" Others have puns such as "Gardeners know all the good dirt!" She has been doing machine embroidery for about 22 years and years ago did hand embroidery, she said. She also does quilting and makes wall hangings.

She formerly lived in Houston and was co-chair of a craft group at Memorial Drive Methodist Church. Then she moved to Austin and was in a craft group there for 10 years.

"My husband moved me all over the world, so I figured I could move to Arkansas," she said.

She added her husband, Leroy, was a project engineer and their family lived in Holland, Rome, China and Lithuania.

Machemehl said her degree was in home economics and her master's degree was in secondary education. She was a high school counselor.

"I've always enjoyed sewing," she said.

Barbara Brooks, president of the United Women in Faith, said she has been a member of the church since 1994 and a part of the women's ministry since 2000. She moved to Bella Vista from Kansas City, Mo. She sews aprons and "hotties," which are quilted pieces that hold a bowl when microwaving food.

"They're like family to me," she said of the group. "We're all really good friends. The best thing about it is we're busy for our community."

Brooks said in addition to the bazaar the women hold a rummage sale every year with proceeds going to Benton County charities that help women, children and youth.

Back in the late 1800s, Methodist women used to save their pennies to buy shoes for children who needed them, or they made coats for them. Then the women discovered that women in India were not allowed to visit male doctors, and many of them died or had complications in childbirth, so they saved money to send female doctors to India.

"That's our focus, women, children and youth," she said.

Charities the group donates to include: Restoration Village, Single Parent Scholarship Fund, Bella Vista Courtesy Van, Children's Advocacy Center, Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter, The Oasis Shelter, Saving Grace, Teen Action and Support, Days For Girls, Bella Vista Preschool, Helping Hands, Oasis Food Pantry, Open Avenues, The Shoebox Ministry, Bella Vista Public Library, Camp Aldersgate, Gravette Care and Share, Habitat for Humanity, Havenwood, Hub of Hope, Restoration Village, Souls Harbor and The Wesley Foundation.

To pre-order orange and cinnamon rolls, call 479-855-1158. The organization accepts cash, checks and credit cards through PayPal. The church is located at 20 Boyce Dr., Bella Vista.