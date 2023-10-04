September challenge: night photography

Submitted photo/Maggie Arguelles

The Bella Vista Photography Club's challenge for the month of September was night photography. First place went to Maggie Arguelles with her photo all the way from China.

Submitted photo/Mickey Arlow

Mickey Arlow took second place in the night photography challenge with her shot of the Super Blue Moon over Lake Fayetteville.

Submitted photo/Steve Fisher

Steve Fisher's photo of Main Street in Bentonville, north of the Square, earned him third place recognition in the Bella Vista Photography Club's September photo challenge.

Staff reports

Second Place, Mickey Arlow, super blue moon over Lake Fayetteville

