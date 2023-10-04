The Weekly Vista
Scoreboard

by Staff Reports | October 4, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Bella Vista Men's

9-Hole Golf Association

Scotsdale, Sept. 27

Turkey Shoot

A-FLIGHT -- First, Ted Largent (37); second, Bill Winzig (39); third, Ralph Trigg (40)

B-FLIGHT -- First, Randy Dietz (36); second, Doug Mills (37); third, Jim Sours (38) and Barry Owen (38)

C-FLIGHT -- First, Dale Schofield (39); second, Mitch Whittington (40); third, Gerald McGuffin (40) and Robert Jank (40)

D-FLIGHT -- First, Marty Fordham (35); second, Ralph Rowe (39); third, Phil Bode (40)

Email scores to [email protected]

Print Headline: Scoreboard

