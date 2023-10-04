P.E.O. members celebrate 30 years

The Bella Vista-based P.E.O. Chapter CX recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Member Kathy Goodrich said P.E.O. stands for Philanthropic Educational Organization, and it is an international organization that provides educational opportunities for women. Chapter CX has 31 members and meets monthly to discuss ways to fund raise in order to provide scholarships, grants, awards and loans to help women enhance their lives through learning, Goodrich said.

One scholarship that the entire organization (which includes the U.S. and Canada) provides is the Star scholarship. It is awarded to an outstanding female at the high school level, she said. Several girls have received the scholarship at local high schools from the Bella Vista chapters, of which there are six, she said.

The P.E.O. also supports Cottey College in Nevada, Mo., which is a four-year women's college that was founded by P.E.O. members in the late 1800s.

"All the money at that college is provided by P.E.O. chapters around the country," she said.

The P.E.O., for example, also provided a Bella Vista business owner's daughter with a loan for college at a 2% rate, she said, and the student was able to further her education as a pharmacist and pay back the loan, Goodrich said.

"We call ourselves sisters in the organization because we develop such a wonderful relationships with each other that we feel like we are sisters working together," she said. "It is really a wonderful organization for women who want to get together and share things."

At the 30th anniversary celebration, the chapter recognized one sister who had been with the P.E.O. for more than 70 years, two who had been in the organization 60 years and four who had been members for 50 years. When the group first organized there were 15 ladies who started the organization in Bella Vista, and two are still members 30 years later.

"The sisters think of ourselves as women helping women reach for the stars," Goodrich said.