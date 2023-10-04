The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Religion Recreation Opinion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Meetings

by Staff Reports | October 4, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held at Bella Vista District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd., unless otherwise noted on an agenda. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov.

Oct. 9 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at the Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and are live streamed.

Oct. 9 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Oct. 11 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

Oct. 11 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Oct. 12 -- Rules & Regulations meeting, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 -- Board of Directors work session, 6 p.m.

Oct. 26 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

Print Headline: Meetings

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Homegrown Festival coming Oct. 7
by Marc Hayot
P.E.O. members celebrate 30 years
by Rachel Dickerson
UWF to host 45th holiday bazaar
by Rachel Dickerson
Fox Trail restaurant, pub to open this month
by By Heidi Ann Willits Special to The Weekly Vista
Kingsdale, Tanyard Creek projects green-lighted at $5.5M
by Samuel Clanton
ADVERTISEMENT