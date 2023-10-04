Library to host authors, events, Treat Street this month

New Circulation Manager

Sami Espenschied is the newest member of the Bella Vista Public Library family as the new Circulation Manager. She has her Master of Library & Information Sciences in Leadership & Administration degree from Emporia State University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas.

Over the years, Sami has worked in school, academic, public, and special libraries in a wide variety of departments. She fell in love with libraries at an early age because of her preschool librarian. She has kept her love of libraries because of other fun and educational librarians she has encountered.

Sami's current extracurricular activities include being on the ArLA (Arkansas Library Association) Finance & Budget Committee, on the NWALA (NWA Library Association) Executive Committee, and writing for Arkansas Libraries as a column editor. Outside of work, you might find Sami scrap-booking, singing or enjoying nature.

Treat Street

Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon-2 p.m. in the BVPL Outside Garden & Community Room. Treats, candy and games -- what could be better? Patrons of all ages will have the opportunity to enjoy carnival games and get loads of candy at Treat Street, the library's annual Halloween event. All ages are welcome. Activities will be located in the library's garden and community room.

The agenda for fun includes carnival games, Granny Boo story time, face painting, chalk art, a craft station, pumpkin coloring, a selfie photo booth and more. "We want to provide a fun and safe Halloween event for the community," said Ashdon Wilson, Funny Bones Director. Louis Puckett, Chief Bats 'n Cats Wrangler, encourages attendees to bring their creativity.

Costumes are encouraged but not required. Attendees should bring their own treat bag. Participants will receive a "Treat Street Passport" when they arrive, which will be stamped as they visit the activity stations. When the passport is filled, the participant will be given a small goodie bag, while supplies last. The activities will be held indoors in case of rain.

Story Trail

The newest Story Trail is at the Blue Bird Trail in Bella Vista. BVPL's Story Trail features a unique placement of storybook pages along a local trail. Those who go on this adventure will be able to read "What Can You Do With a Rock" by Pat Miller while trekking through the beautiful Blue Bird Trail between Oct. 2-13.

Preschool Storytimes

Join us for dancing, singing and stories for children ages 0-5 each Friday at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. in the BVPL Community Room. Space, parking and supplies are limited. Please plan accordingly.

Oct. 6 -- Bears

Oct. 13 -- Hats

Oct. 20 -- Pumpkins

Oct. 27 -- Monsters

Big Kid Storytime

On Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. join us for a different story every week for children ages 6-8 in the BVPL Children's Department.

Oct. 10 -- Mary Shelley

Oct. 17 -- Bats at the Library

Oct. 24 -- Scary Things!

Oct. 31 -- At Night

STEAM Workshop

Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 3-4 p.m. in the BVPL Children's Department. Join in the fun of learning about bugs. This month you will create your own arthropods, weave spider webs, make Play Dough bug fossils, and bee baths. Parents must accompany their children. Registration is not required

Teen Night

Friday, Oct. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the BVPL Community Room. The Teen Advisory Board invites you to enjoy ghost trivia and a haunted gingerbread house contest. Costumes are encouraged. Snacks will be provided. Please note: The library will be closed during these times for the teens' safety.

Teen Book Club

Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the BVPL Teen Area. Read Between the Lines is for teens ages 13-17. A copy of the book My Dear Henry: A Jekyll & Hyde Remix by Kalynn Bayron is available for pickup at the library. Supplies are limited.

The Book Was Better Book Club

Thursday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. in the BVPL Community Room. Each month, the club discusses a book that has been turned into a movie or TV series. This month the club will discuss "Jurassic Park" by Michael Crichton, and the movie by the same name. Participants must be 18+ years of age.

True Crime Club

Thursday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. in the BVPL Community Room. The club will talk about murder, mayhem, unsolved crimes and wrongful convictions. There will be a guest speaker from the Bella Vista Police Department, Criminal Investigation Division. Participants must be 18+ years of age.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club

Monday, Oc.t 9 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the BVPL Conference Room, and Zoom. The club reads contemporary romance with hot heroes, strong heroines, and lots of spice. Romance lovers of all kinds are welcome.

This month the club will discuss "Wolf Gone Wild" by Juliette Cross, with the author joining the group via Zoom. Book selections are intended for an adult audience.

Adult Speaker Series

Sean Fitzgibbon will discuss his book "What Follows is True: Crescent Hotel" on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the BVPL Community Room.

The graphic nonfiction novel explores the stories surrounding the Crescent Hotel's strange and tragic two years as the Baker Hospital, a Depression-era cancer hospital.

Fitzgibbon will be available to sign books during the event. Books and artwork may be pre-purchased at seanfitzgibbon.com.

What's New at the Library?

New water fountain and bottle filling station: Thanks to the Friends of the Library, BVPL invites you refresh your thirst using our new hands-free, touch-less, sensor-activated bubbler and bottle filler designed for ease of use and improved hygiene.

With the potential spread of germs, this new fountain provides a worryless solution to remaining hydrated, whether you just finished a bike ride or hike or just need a refill after picking up your favorite book. The visual display counts the number of 20 oz. bottles served without plastic waste.

A note to parents

A reminder that children ages 10 and under must be attended by a responsible individual 16 years of age or older while in the library. Supervision requires that the individual over 16 remain with the children at all times. Please refer to the Parent Guardian Brochure for more information.