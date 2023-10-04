Kingsdale, Tanyard Creek projects green-lighted at $5.5M

Major renovations to the Kingsdale Clubhouse and the Tanyard Creek Practice Facility are slated to begin this fall after the Bella Vista Property Owners Association Board of Directors approved the capital projects at a cost of more than $5.5 million.

Approval came by way of split votes (8-1 Kingsdale, 7-2 Tanyard), and board members received public comments both against and in favor of the projects during their regular meeting Thursday evening, Sept. 28.

Work on the Kingsdale Clubhouse is set to begin in December, with hopes of reopening in time for 4th of July celebrations next summer.

Work will commence in November at the Tanyard Creek Practice Facility, with an anticipated opening next September. The driving range will close immediately and remain closed throughout the duration of the project.

The Kingsdale improvements include modernizing the interior of the building, including flooring, ceilings, paint, etc.; complete renovation and relocation of the clubhouse restrooms; the addition of glass to the restaurant entrance; complete renovation of the kitchen and re-branding of the restaurant as BV65, focusing on barbecue cuisine; reduction of the size of the pro shop and adding more square footage to the restaurant; and creating a dedicated bar that can be locked, allowing card players to utilize the restaurant while the bar is closed.

"BV65" stands for Bella Vista, 1965 -- the year the community was founded. According to POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson, BV65 would have a similar price point to BV Bar and Grill, and bring in estimated annual revenues of $1.7 million. Judson noted that POA restaurants are set to exceed $4 million in revenues for the first time this year.

The cost of the Kingsdale renovations: $1.4 million, with $60,000 in contingencies for electrical and construction costs. Judson said it's possible that crews may have to completely redo the electrical components within the clubhouse, as there have been issues in the past.

The larger Tanyard Creek project includes construction of two, wider, all-weather teaching bays plus eight covered stalls and 27 uncovered stalls; the addition of a dedicated putting green that's 30% larger than the current green that's used for both putting and chipping; the addition of a dedicated chipping and sand area, including two sand bunkers; establishing clearly-defined targets on the driving range; adding a golf simulator where members and guests can play simulated rounds of golf lasting about an hour; enlarging the Tanyard pro shop to facilitate one-stop shopping; creation of a bar overlooking the driving range; establishment of a covered, outdoor seating area; relocating the golf ball cleaning station to a safer, more efficient area; moving grip and club repair services to the new facility; and parking area improvements including resealing, adding islands and the addition of trees along the entrance road.

Annual merchandise/equipment/grip sales, which are currently at $190,000, are anticipated to increase to $305,000, according to Judson. Anticipated first-year revenue at Tanyard Creek: $150,000. Bucket sales are expected to increase from 56,000 to 70,000 annually.

The cost of the Tanyard Creek Practice Facility improvements: $4.1 million, including the addition of irrigation and topsoil for the landing area.

Funding

The combined projects will cost over $5.5 million. The POA is self-funding $500,000 of that, and taking out a loan from its Water Department in the amount of $1.4 million, which is the estimated cost of the Kingsdale Clubhouse improvements. The POA will take out a bank loan of $3.6 million, at a 7.46% fixed rate, with a 10-year call and 20-year amortization.

Monthly payments of $29,200 will be required to pay for the loan over the 20-year period. There are no pre-pay penalties, Judson said, and the goal is to pay it off in 10 years if possible.

Judson said ERC funds are expected over the next year, and those monies could be put toward the cost of the projects. ERC stands for Employment Retention Credit -- a covid-19 refundable tax credit program offered by the federal government. The POA hired outside counsel to submit the claim, and Judson says he is conservatively optimistic the POA will receive approximately $2 million from this as it qualifies as a business that had employees affected by covid.

Judson also pointed out during the meeting that the POA has $900,000 in reserves, and the Water Fund has $1 million in reserves. The current water loan balance of $2.1 million will increase to $3.5 million with the new projects loan.

Open forum

During an open public forum prior to the vote, board members heard from nine POA members who signed up to speak. Five expressed support for the projects and four voiced concerns and opposition, primarily over the amount of funds that are being borrowed. In addition, two emails were read aloud from members who were unable to attend the meeting at the Bella Vista Country Club; one was in favor and one was against the projects.

Among those opposed, Ken Nelson, who has lived in Bella Vista for 19 years, said he asked over a dozen of his neighbors how they felt about borrowing money for "wants instead of needs," and every one of them said they didn't want the improvements unless paid in cash.

"There's just too many issues involved with borrowing money," he said. "That's why our country is a mess, and there's bipartisanship. It's just not the right time at 7.46 [percent interest] money. It's just not a good spend."

Among those voicing support for the projects was Jim Angstead, who has lived in Bella Vista for 22 years, and stated he has "seen bad times and good times." As an active golfer, he commended the POA for the good things that have happened in recent years. He said that basically, everything laid out during the meeting made sense to him and he's in favor of it.

"We have done things that have brought a lot of people in. There was a time that we had a hard time getting anybody to move here," he said. "And we have expanded things and made things happen ... yes, it sounds like a lot of borrowed money, but, again, a lot of good qualified people have spent a lot of time analyzing this."

Discussion and vote

POA Board Chairman David Brandenburg, who voted yes on both projects, went on the record with a statement regarding wants versus needs. "The basis of our community is amenities, providing amenities, which means wants. So, that's what we're supposed to be doing. We're trying to do that, within reason and what we can afford," he said.

Prior to the vote on the Kingsdale project, board member Mike Abb said he is optimistic about both projects and for good things to continue in Bella Vista, but said he heard points presented by the public that caused him to take pause on this investment, at least for now.

"I'm not quite sure I feel comfortable voting an approval of certain elements of this, and I hope that we can table, actually, this decision, till another meeting, till we can have another internal debate amongst the board members," he said. "That's what I would suggest we do here, because I don't think we're really in a position to say yes."

Abb ended up voting no on motions to approve both projects as presented.

Voting yes on the Kingsdale project but no on the Tanyard Creek project was board member Sandy Fosdick. She pointed out that estimates for both projects are twice what they were in the POA's five-year plan. "My concern there is, what are the other things in the five-year plan that we're not going to do because we borrowed this money," she said.

Fosdick said she is concerned about the budget for next year, and wants more figures. She said she is in favor of both projects, but is not in favor of borrowing this much money.

"The restaurant [BV65] and the pro shop [at Kingsdale], I don't think we have a choice but to go ahead and do that, because we've made plans. But it's my opinion that we need to do Tanyard, but not today," she said.

Board member Jan Hagan made the motion for approval of the Kingsdale project. He stated that the project, and BV65 in particular, was a no-brainer for the POA.

"We are fortunate here that we have a suite of food and beverage opportunities that not only pay their own way, but as we can see from the numbers, have been increasingly profitable. That is not always the case," he said.

Prior to casting her vote in favor of the Tanyard Creek project, board member Jackie Gain said the funding aspect caused her to pause at first because of her background in finance. But she said POA staff members answered a lot of questions for her, and now she's comfortable making her decision.

"This is the time," she said. "We have good flow. We have good cash positions. It's revenue making, like many people have said ... It's a lot of money but we can afford it right now, and we are about building amenities for our community."

Gain concluded her remarks stating, "I can't tell you how proud and excited I will be, if we pass this, to be a part of it and be able to go see that and show everybody when they come here, 'Look what we have here.'"