Homegrown Festival coming Oct. 7

by Marc Hayot | October 4, 2023 at 11:02 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Abby Trinidad (left), the events and marketing coordinator at Main Street Siloam Springs, poses with Jesyka Farley, at the 2022 Homegrown Festival. This year's festival will be held on Saturday. Oct. 7.


The Homegrown Festival returns to Siloam Springs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 7 in downtown Siloam Springs.

This year's festival will feature live music, local food and various booths containing original, one-of-a-kind and limited-run items, according to a press release from Abby Trinidad executive and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs the event's organizer.

Live music will be located at the intersection of Broadway Street and Central Street. Performers will include One Penny Shy at 10 a.m.; Maude Crawford at 12 p.m. and Ozark Daughter at 2 p.m., according to a post on Main Street's Facebook Page.

This year the Homegrown Festival will feature a "Mommy and Me" care station for nursing mothers located at Poppy and Sage Photography Co. and sponsored by Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, the release states.

"We are so excited to host this wonderful festival again this year," Trinidad said. "It's not fall in Downtown Siloam Springs until Homegrown weekend. A big shout out to our amazing sponsors: Arvest Bank, Grand Savings Bank, Centennial Bank, John Brown University, Simmons Foods, and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital."


Homegrown Festival coming Oct. 7

