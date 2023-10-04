Hearing loss and your mental health

Have you ever struggled to hear a conversation between more than two people, feel as if people are mumbling, or get annoyed with people because you can't understand them? The intensive listening effort one has to make with untreated hearing loss can be extremely stressful.

Often, people with untreated hearing loss feel angry, frustrated, anxious, isolated, and depressed. A recent study, in fact, showed that hearing loss is associated with an increased risk of depression in adults of all ages, but is most pronounced in 18 to 69 year olds.

Blue Wave Hearing's owner, Dr. Molly Dillon, a clinical audiologist, says "I became an Audiologist to be a bridge-builder by providing the sound that connects individuals to their loved ones."

The good news is that hearing aids can help many people regain emotional stability; have an easier time joining in groups and even report improvements in their relationships at home and at work.

"Helping patients reconnect with family and friends is the most rewarding part of my job," Dr. Dillon says. "The best part of my day is the moment when my patient hears clearly again, for the first time in years. The smile on their face lights up the whole room."

At Blue Wave Hearing Centers, they know that a hearing test is only a starting point in easing stress and safeguarding your mental health. Address your hearing health today by scheduling your free consultation with Dr. Dillon. Call 479-202-9646 or visit www.BlueWaveHearing.com.

22 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista