Garden club awards three scholarships

The Bella Vista Garden Club awarded three academic scholarships to students at the University of Arkansas department of horticulture at its meeting Sept. 27.

Virginia Halman of the club's scholarship committee said the club has flexible criteria for scholarship recipients. In the beginning the club wanted to only award scholarships to Benton County residents, but that proved too stringent, she said. Recipients must have a strong grade point average, be in financial need, be an Arkansas resident and be involved in the community, she said.

She added the committee sets up interviews with students, whereas some scholarship programs do everything online.

"We feel strongly that that personal connection is important for making decisions," she said.

The amount of the scholarships varies each year based on the success of the club's plant sales and card party, she said.

She also added that, last year, past president Pat Meyer donated a third scholarship in memory of her mother. This year, member Geri Hoerner donated a third scholarship in memory of Sharon Abmeyer.

Dr. Wayne Mackey, dean of the U of A department of horticulture, spoke to the large group. He said the scholarships are important to the students, department and university. He said because they are not endowed scholarships, they are easier to award. Some endowed scholarships at the university never get awarded because of restrictions, he said, and the families associated with some of the endowments have all passed away and there is no way to legally change the restrictions.

He also updated the club on an "enrollment cliff" the university is anticipating in 2025. He said because there was a birth rate decline in 2007 due to the recession, there will be fewer students enrolling for several years. However, he said, the university expects to see more students coming from north Texas, which did not have a birth rate decline.

Marilyn Russell of the scholarship committee introduced one recipient of the Dorothy Wallace Scholarship and the recipient of the Sharon Abmeyer Memorial Scholarship. Russell said Dorothy Wallace was a long-time member of the garden club and, after her passing, the club decided to offer a scholarship in her honor.

Sonora Weeden of Marble Falls, Ark., received the Sharon Abmeyer Memorial Scholarship. She is a horticulture major at the U of A and plans to minor in crop biotechnology. She said Marble Falls is a small, unincorporated community and that, because she grew up in the country, she developed a love of nature and plants. She said she is a first-generation college student and the scholarship will be a great help.

Sawyer Henderson of Greenbrier, Ark., received the Dorothy Wallace Scholarship. He is also a horticulture major at the U of A and is a grounds crew member there. He hopes to open his own landscaping company one day. He said he chose horticulture because of the way he was raised, on a family cattle farm. He said he enjoys his classes and plans to continue his family farm one day.

Sara McCown, who is currently studying in Australia, is the second recipient of the Dorothy Wallace Scholarship.