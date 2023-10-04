Fox Trail restaurant, pub to open this month

A new Bella Vista dining destination is about to open its doors, and it promises to be a treat for locals and visitors alike.

Located at 1889 Bella Vista Way, next to the Bella Vista Historical Museum, the inspiration behind Fox Trail Restaurant and Pub originates from the vision of the original fox mural left behind by the previous owners, in combination with the inspiration of all the beautiful trails Bella Vista has to offer.

What sets Fox Trail apart from other culinary offerings in the area is the large brick oven-style pizza oven, a crown jewel for the location and a priority for the general manager, Seth Bach. The journey to getting this oven wasn't without its trials; it initially faced assembly challenges, broken delivery and required extensive repairs. A substantial $75,000 investment later, it stands as a testament to Bach's dedication and resilience.

Fox Trail's menu is a fusion of American and Italian cuisine with a pub-style twist, including pizza, burgers, wings and steaks. Seth and the team plan to add a dash of creativity to these classics and introduce gluten-free and vegetarian options in the coming months. Diners can also look forward to a rotating selection of specialty dishes to keep the dining experience fresh and exciting.

The choice of location in Bella Vista was made because the team wanted to be part of a tight-knit community and saw potential in the space. The restaurant's beautiful surroundings and spacious interior, including a generously sized bar, provide ample opportunities to host events and forge connections with the local community.

Considerable investment has been poured into enhancing the restaurant's aesthetics and ambiance. Fresh coats of paint, new tables and upgraded kitchen equipment have revitalized the space.

Bach is committed to using local ingredients, stating he's eager to incorporate produce from local farmers into his menu.

Fox Trail is set to open its doors in October, and Seth is exploring collaborations with real estate agents, card players and various community initiatives. Special events, promotions and the opportunity to host private parties are all on the horizon.

In the kitchen, you'll find the talented head chef William Clement, who brings experience spanning seven years in local establishments. His culinary journey has included stints at Pressroom, Co-Op Ramen, B List Burgers, JJ's, Ozark Prime Chop House, and Aramark Business Dining Services Cafes with contracts at the Walmart Home Offices. William's passion for American, Italian and pub-style fare shines through, and he's excited to create a menu that resonates with the Bella Vista community.

The journey to opening Fox Trail began in April, with attention to fire safety and permit requirements. Now, the focus is on assembling a stellar team and crafting an enticing menu.

Bach's history in the restaurant industry spans over a decade, with a remarkable 22 restaurants under his belt. From cooking and serving to hosting and dishwashing, his experience has given him a keen eye for details and customer service.

Bach says Fox Trail is currently working on establishing an online presence to facilitate online orders and delivery through platforms like DoorDash.

As Fox Trail gears up for its grand opening, Seth encourages the local community to support the restaurant in its early days. Patience, positive feedback, constructive criticism, and favorable reviews are all valuable contributions, he said.

Bach says expansion of the patio is scheduled for next year, facilitating outdoor games and live music. He expressed his enthusiasm for serving the community and making Bella Vista his home.

Fox Trail is poised to be a dining destination that combines great food, hospitality and a commitment to the local community.