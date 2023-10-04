Far left radical liberal cartoon

Editor:

Shame on you! I was terribly disappointed to open my Vista today and see a grotesque caricature of our governor in the form of a political cartoon portraying Sarah Sanders as some gnarled up old crone. What a sexist portrayal of a lady and a mom who is trying to figure out how to govern a complex state like Arkansas.

As far as I can see, the reason for this portrayal is that she isn't a far left radical liberal. I have read countless articles in this paper and the Democrat-Gazette demonizing her LEARNS program. It appears to me that with one of the reported worst school systems in the nation, as test scores indicate, even her far left radical liberal political enemies would want to see if this new program actually works.

It is plain to see that only far left radical democrat women deserve accolades for breaking the glass ceiling. Gov. Sanders is the first democratically elected woman to serve as governor of our great state. Give her that. And she isn't the first politician to use super majorities in the legislature to get her programs enacted. When Nancy Pelosi did that as Speaker of the House, she was applauded as the most effective speaker of our generation. But then she is a far left radical liberal.

And if you find my use of the descriptor "far left radical liberal" somewhat obnoxious, think about how we conservatives feel when Republicans trying to balance the budget, bring the border crisis under control, and prevent the slaughter of the unborn are constantly called "far right radical conservatives."

Tom Candela

Bella Vista