Elk in the valley: Bulls, cows star in big-game show

by Flip Putthoff | October 4, 2023 at 10:34 a.m.
A cow elk (left) and two spike bulls are seen Sept. 26 in a field near Ponca. Early October is the best time to hear bull elks bugle and see them lock horns in battle during mating season along the Buffalo National River. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

It's elk season in Arkansas and most everyone who pursues these big-game animals totes binoculars, cameras and spotting scopes into elk country along...

Print Headline: Elk in the valley: Bulls, cows star in big-game show

