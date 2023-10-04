The Weekly Vista
Big fish!

by Samuel Clanton | October 4, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Bella Vista resident Bryce Jordan pulled in a huge catfish on Loch Lomond in Bella Vista on Sunday, Oct. 1. He was fishing for bass with a hand-painted, deep-diving crankbait around 3 p.m. when he felt the tug on his line. Jordan said it took five or six minutes to get the catfish to his boat, then several more minutes hauling it into the boat. He estimates the fish weighed around 80 pounds, or approximately half of his body weight. He let the big cat go after finding a man on a nearby dock to take this photo.

Print Headline: Big fish!

