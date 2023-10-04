Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Sept. 18

12:05 p.m. Police received a report at Shelter Insurance on Bella Vista Way of a vagrant outside making people uncomfortable. They had reportedly given him food and water and wanted an officer to speak with him. The officer took him to the Salvation Army.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

12:38 a.m. Police arrested Dwayne A. Harris, 41, in connection with careless driving, driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 North and Wellington.

5:26 p.m. Police received a report on Westford Lane that someone's vehicle was broken into and their insurance and registration were taken along with change and a little purse with gift cards.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

7:13 a.m. Police received a report on Allendale Drive that, while a homeowner was out of town, they saw a man on their Ring doorbell on their porch for more than an hour. A vehicle picked up the man and then he came back and walked around the home with a flashlight. Officers responded and secured the home.

Thursday, Sept. 21

12:08 p.m. Police received a report on Mayfair Drive that a vehicle destroyed multiple mailboxes on the street and damaged several properties.

Friday, Sept. 22

10:08 a.m. Police received a report on St. Austell Drive that someone passed a school bus while it was stopped.

Saturday, Sept. 23

12:22 p.m. Police received a report at Arkansas Highway 340 and Cromer Drive that a white sedan was driving erratically and crossing the double yellow line. Police made contact with the driver who said her husband was recently admitted and she was struggling with the seat belt.

Sunday, Sept. 24

7:53 p.m. Police received a report at Kingsland Road and Kenilworth Drive that someone hit a deer with their vehicle. Animal control responded and put the deer down.

11:12 p.m. Police arrested Wynter A. Fox, 40, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Peach Orchard.