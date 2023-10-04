Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Apple

Computer Users Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will hold its next meeting at the Bella Vista Public Library, in the Community Room, on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. The agenda includes: Highlights of the new iOS 17 operating system release for iPhones and iPads, looking at the major changes in functionality; major attributes of the Apple Watch new operating system and the medical and health applications, how they can be used to monitor your health. For more information, call 479-899-5531.

Lovely Purchase DAR

The Lovely Purchase Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet on Monday, Oct. 9, in the chapel at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Dr. The sign-in and meet-and-greet starts at 9:30 a.m. and the business meeting begins at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be Dale Phillips, volunteer co-president and historian at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. His topic will be "The Real George Rogers Clark and the Militias."

The DAR is a patriotic organization for women who are passionate about community service, preserving history and educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation. Visitors are welcome. For more information email [email protected].

Benton County

Master Gardeners

Benton County Master Gardeners meet Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at Church of Christ Lodge, 816 NW 8th St., Bentonville. Guest speaker Corrin Troutman will speak on "Ethnobotany Plant Lore and More." Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. with members offering help with technology issues. Meetings are open to the public.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects like the Helping Hands vegetable garden where fresh produce is donated to the food bank.

For more information visit home.bentoncountygardening.org.

NWA Letter Writers

NWA Letter Writers will meet Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. This group meets monthly with programs and activities offered, promoting the revival of letter writing. All are welcome. Email Pat Kirby at pat[email protected] for more information and the meeting location.

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Fire Tower Trail Loop at Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Mo., on Wednesday, Oct. 11. The hike distance is 4.8 miles. All are welcome. Interested hikers may email [email protected] for more details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Bella Vista

Christian Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd. The inspirational speaker will be Ann Varwig from St. Charles, Mo., and her message is titled "From Hate to Love, Nothing is Impossible."

A special feature is a Pie Auction for Stonecroft's Fall Fundraiser. Please plan to attend and take home a delicious pie.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations are essential by noon on Friday, Oct. 6. For reservations call 479-366-7562, text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected].

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will walk Saturday, Oct. 14 in Eureka Springs. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks, 207 W. Van Buren. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel located at 75 Prospect Ave. Participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year, prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Bella Vista Traveling Sams

Bella Vista Traveling Sams will hold their second annual Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 4 -7 p.m. at the Lake Avalon picnic shelter. Members will vote on the winning chili and the winner takes home the traveling trophy currently held by John Parsons.

Bella Vista Traveling Sams is a service group of people who are members of the Good Sam travel organization (goodsam.com). Monthly activities are planned including meals out, tours, camping adventures and service projects.

Other activities planned for the remainder of 2023 include service days at Devil's Den State Park and a Christmas luncheon. For more information contact Jean Fitch Justice, 479-644-6154 or [email protected].

BV Garden Club

On Friday, Oct. 27, the club will hold its Card and Games Party from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Ln. Tickets are $15. The event includes raffle drawings and lunch. Players provide their own cards, games and other materials.

Reservations can be made now at bellavistagardenclub.com. Proceeds from this event are used to provide scholarships for students studying horticulture at area colleges and universities.

Organized in 1972, The Bella Vista Garden Club is composed of gardening enthusiasts learning and working together to enhance, preserve, educate and promote Arkansas and Bella Vista as a sanctuary for wildlife, natural beauty and environmental responsibility.

American Legion Post 341

American Legion Post 341 meets on the second Monday of the month at New Life Christian Church, located at 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista, beginning at 6:30 p.m. All qualified veterans are invited to these meetings. To be eligible for membership in the American Legion, at least one day of federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, is required and members must have served and been honorably discharged or still serving honorably.

