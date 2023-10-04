Bella Vista celebrates local artists in ceremony

In a wonderful celebration of local art and community unity, the Bella Vista Arts Council, alongside Mayor John Flynn, hosted a special recognition event on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Bella Vista Bar and Grill.

The gathering, which began with a public reception at 5 p.m., brought together the lively Bella Vista community to honor exceptional local artists whose work truly embodies the essence of creativity and self-discovery.

The spotlight was firmly focused on two remarkable artists, Alan Simmons and Kathleen Siegfried, both of whom have followed unique paths in their artistic journeys that left a deep impression on all who attended.

Alan Simmons, a digital artist, rekindled his passion for art in 2019. He shared his story of rediscovery and how he delved into digital art during the pandemic, equipped with an iPad, an Apple Pencil, and the Procreate digital illustration app. Many of his displayed artworks drew inspiration from the local scenery.

Simmons graciously answered questions from the audience about digital art and even demonstrated a time lapse of one of his pieces to illustrate the creative process.

Kathleen Siegfried, with more than 30 years of experience as an English teacher and administrator in Ohio and New Jersey, emphasized the profound connections between art and literature to her students. Her classroom featured iconic artworks like Marc Chagall's "Half Past Three (The Poet)" and Georgia O'Keeffe's "Music -- Pink and Blue," which inspired her own art. She shared the stories behind some of her pieces and the various mediums she employed, including watercolor.

Around 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Mayor John Flynn presented both artists with well-deserved certificates of recognition. Following this, each artist had the chance to narrate their artistic journey and creative processes to the audience, providing valuable insights and answering questions.

The Bella Vista Arts Council, dedicated to nurturing artistic expression and community involvement, announced plans to hold quarterly Artist Spotlights. These events will celebrate artists from diverse fields such as writing, painting, photography, digital art, music, and more, creating an inclusive platform to acknowledge the rich tapestry of talents that enrich the Bella Vista community.

As the evening came to a close, it was abundantly clear that Bella Vista's art scene was thriving, promising a future filled with creativity, connection and unwavering community support. The recognition ceremony for Alan Simmons and Kathleen Siegfried marked a significant milestone in the continuous celebration of art and culture within this vibrant Arkansas community.

Heidi Ann Willits/The Weekly Vista

