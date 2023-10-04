Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness.

Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Sept. 18

Angus Jack Burgers and Fresh Cut Fries

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Sanitizer in three-compartment sink was at 0 ppm quat.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified Food Safety Manager. Employee grilling burgers is wearing a bracelet. Multiple surfaces throughout kitchen have an accumulation of grease and food residue: walls around food prep areas and dish area, shelves where clean dishes are stored, and floor and walls behind equipment.

Sept. 19

Starbucks

1101 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No heat test strips or maximum registering thermometer to test the plate temperature of warewash machine.

Sept. 21

Little Martians Learning Center

2306 S.W. D St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Handsink was being used to wash beans.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 18 -- Arkansas Early Learning, 2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 9, Bentonville; Muse, 3000 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Vaughn Elementary School, 5301 S.W. Barron Road, Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 3510 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 3510 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Sept. 19 -- Ramo d'Olivo, 104 S.E. Sixth St., Bentonville

Sept. 21 -- Osage Creek Elementary School, 3001 S.W. Featherston Road, Bentonville; Ozark Mountain Bagel Co., 1004 N.W. 11th St., Bentonville

Sept. 22 -- Food Power, 703 N.W. 13th St., Bentonville; Little Neighbors Preschool, 2702 S.W. I St., Suite 2, Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 1703 E. Central Ave., Bentonville