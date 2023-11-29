Flip Putthoff/NWA Democrat-Gazette

Arkansas State Sen. Joshua Bryant, R-Rogers (left), the Toys for Tots Northwest Arkansas coordinator, and Douglas Grant, commander of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341, show some of the toys donated for this year's Toys for Tots Christmas gift program. Toys were donated Nov. 18-19 at the Walmart store in Jane, Mo. Patrons also donated $576 in cash at the event. Marine Corps Reserve, American Legion posts and other groups are teaming up for the area Toys for Tots drive that provides toys to deserving children in Benton, Washington, Madison and Carroll counties. Bryant served in the Marine Corps. Grant is an Air Force veteran.

Flip Putthoff/NWA Democrat-Gazette

