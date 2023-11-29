Council Honor Guard presents colors

Photo submitted by Darryl Jouppi

The Honor Guard from the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas presented colors during a Veterans Day ceremony at Applebee's restaurant in Rogers. Honor Guard members appeared at the request of general manager Danielle Koval and were treated to a complimentary meal in honor of their service. Pictured left to right are Charlie Breitzke, Roger Armstrong, Darryl Jouppi and Mark Lloyd.

Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas Honor Guard members Mark Lloyd (center) and Roger Armstrong (left) lead the way in a colors presentation ceremony at Applebee's restaurant in Rogers on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

