Andante to present ‘Christmas Spirit’ program Dec. 5

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista invites the public to attend "Christmas Spirit," a unique program of stories and carols, on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista.

The BRIO Ensemble will perform instrumental Christmas carols while cherished Christmas stories are narrated. The program leads the audience through many themes of Christmas Spirit including Joy, Peace, Hope, Love, Sacrifice, Generosity and Friendship.

Highlights are a woodwind quartet playing "Lo, How a Rose E'er Blooming," and LeAna Colf playing a flute solo, "I Wonder As I Wander." Bassoonist Cynthia Augspurger will perform a Latin rock arrangement of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" with the ensemble adding rhythm with percussion instruments.

The BRIO Ensemble consists of Cynthia Augspurger on bassoon, LeAna Colf on flute, Jean Kittelson as narrator and on clarinet, and Jackie Rogers and Charlotte Sorenson, both on clarinet. All five musicians play in the Bella Vista Community Concert Band and other ensembles in the area.

Gloria Grilk is the guest pianist.

The program is free and open to the public.

The club is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email Cynthia Augspurger at [email protected]