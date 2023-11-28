Patricia Whiting

Patricia "Patsy" June Whiting went to heaven on Nov. 14, 2023. She was born March 28, 1934, in Grants, N.M., to Col. Joe Chavez and Mildred Stahl Chavez. Her father, being a career military man, led the family over most of Europe and the United States.

Patsy attended Arizona State in Phoenix. Early in her career, she managed the computer facilities for various department stores in the Los Angeles area. In the '70s, she joined World Vision Christian Organization, where she successfully raised money for their outreach. She rose to manager and eventually was promoted and transferred to Stockholm, Sweden, as the regional director of the Scandinavia countries. Upon returning to the United States, Patsy served World Vision from New Mexico. She married Ernie Sichler of Los Lunas, N.M., and was very happy until his death in 1997. In 1998, Patsy met Glen Whiting on the golf course. They married and lived in the Jubilee community of Los Lunas for several years and then moved to Bella Vista. Patsy and Glen would have been married for 25 years on Dec. 4.

Patsy was an avid golfer and artist, and a musician in the band BV Strings. She was full of light and life. She will be missed.

She is survived by her loving husband, Glen; two daughters, Robin Langeliers of Arizona and Laura Smulktis of Pennsylvania; stepson, Chris Sichler of New Mexico; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being made by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be left at www.funeralmation.com.