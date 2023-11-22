Webelos help with community garden clean-up

The Webelos Den of Cub Scout Pack 3410 in Bella Vista arrived at the Community Garden near the Mercy Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 4, eager to engage in their service project which involved garden clean-up duties. Along with Scout leader, Bryan Hyatt, and parents, they made quick work of the project and had a great deal of fun along the way.

First, they learned from Dory Hammeke, Benton County Master Gardener, about the community garden and how its produce helps provide nutritious food for those who frequent the food pantry inside the Mercy Clinic. Then they learned about the importance of recycling and the value of compost from Karen Diamond, another Benton County Master Gardener.

Once assigned to various community garden volunteers, the boys quickly became involved in pulling dead tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, sweet potatoes and other vegetables. There were numerous shouts of, "This is fun!" as the Scouts were given tools to do their work.

Using clippers, hedge trimmers and loppers, they reduced the vegetation to small piles. These were carried to the compost pile where they were shredded and placed into the appropriate bins to break down for future use as soil for the beds. They then cleaned tomato cages, stakes, and tools, preparing them for winter storage.

When all the work was complete, the Scouts enjoyed refreshments provided by Jane DeLay, grandmother to one of the Scouts. Community garden volunteers remained in the garden after the Scouts left. They talked about the joy of working with the Scouts and then started planning for next year's garden.

Submitted photo



Submitted photo Community Garden clean-up and readying for winter.



Submitted photo Preparing for winter and removing old harvest at the Community Garden keeps these volunteers busy Nov. 4.



Submitted photo

