The future of hearing loss treatment

Hearing loss can be caused by a variety of factors, from aging, prolonged exposure to excessive noise, side effects from certain antibiotic or chemotherapy drugs, viral infections, or genetic factors. Exciting new research promises the ability to address the problem at its root on a cellular level.

"Some research is aimed at damage prevention," Blue Wave owner and audiologist Dr. Molly Dillon says. "For example, the prevention of some of the more harmful side effects, including hearing loss, that can occur while a chemotherapy drug is attacking cancer cells."

Another study has found that a liquid concentration of the micronutrient d-methionine, commonly found in yogurt and cheese, may protect against noise induced hearing loss and tinnitus by neutralizing free radicals that are released by the hearing cell mitochondria in response to loud noises.

Researchers have also made strides in gene therapy that can actually stimulate the re-growth of cells within the inner ear, replacing those cells with new ones that can once again functionally transform sound into electrical nerve impulses and send them to the brain.

The research into these treatments is still in the early stages. "The good news is that advances in hearing aid technologies are helping more people than ever live the life they wish to live by improving the hearing that they have," says Dr. Dillon.

