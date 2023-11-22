POA closes pistol/rifle range after stray bullet hits home

A report of a stray bullet striking a home in Bella Vista has led to the temporary closure of the Property Owners Association's pistol and rifle range at the Highlands Sporting Complex.

Following is information provided by the association in its POA Update newsletter dated Nov. 17:

"The POA was recently notified of a stray bullet believed to have been fired from the direction of the Highlands Sporting Complex (Pistol and Rifle Range). A home was struck by the stray bullet; fortunately, no one was injured.

"An investigation completed by the Benton County Sheriff's Office indicates the likely origin of the bullet was from the Highlands Sporting Complex. The POA takes this situation very seriously and made the decision to temporarily close the Pistol and Rifle Range.

"During the closure, the POA will partner with industry experts to conduct a full safety assessment of the Pistol and Rifle Range, with the intention of making all reasonable improvements. While the POA will work as efficiently as possible, it is likely the Pistol and Rifle Range will remain closed for several months.

"The Skeet and Trap Range will remain open during this time. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure, and we thank the Membership for their patience and cooperation."