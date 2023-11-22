Gravette landlord accused of hitting tenants, threatening them with gun

GRAVETTE -- A landlord has been accused of assaulting his tenants and threatening them with a handgun.

Maurice Sean Breen, 56, of 16058 Rock Dell Hollow Road in Gravette, was arrested Nov. 5 in connection with aggravated residential burglary and aggravated assault after two people living in a travel trailer he owned told Benton County sheriff's deputies he hit them and pointed a gun at them, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The tenants, Christopher and Jessica Grant, told deputies they had been renting the trailer parked in front of Breen's residence since January of 2022. A few days prior to the incident, the Grants said they told Breen they would be moving out at the beginning of the following week. They said this upset Breen, who shut off all water and power to the trailer and locked it with the tenants' dogs inside, according to the affidavit.

The Grants told deputies an argument ensued, with Breen demanding they pay $185 for an additional week's rent if they wanted back into the trailer. Jessica Grant said she used Venmo to pay $170 to Breen, and he then unlocked the trailer and they all went inside, the affidavit says.

Once inside, the argument continued, and the Grants reported Breen punched Jessica Grant in the face, according to the affidavit. When Christopher Grant intervened, he and Breen fought, during which time a small semiautomatic handgun fell out of Breen's pants, the Grants told the deputies.

Breen picked up the gun, pointed it at the Grants and told them to leave the trailer, according to the affidavit.

Breen was arrested and released from the Benton County Jail on $30,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in front of Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren on Dec. 11.