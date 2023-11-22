Audrey’s donates to church food pantry

Audrey's Resale Boutique announces a donation of $250 to the food pantry of United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista, to support its mission of helping those in need in the local community.

"As part of our commitment to giving back and supporting the well-being of our neighbors, Audrey's Resale Boutique has collaborated with the United Lutheran Church Food Pantry," stated Kim Smith, board member. "The donation underscores our dedication to support groups making a positive impact in our community and ensuring that nobody goes hungry."

The United Lutheran food pantry is located in the parking lot of the church at 100 Cooper Rd. There are 70 members who bring food to the church to stock the "free little pantry." The neighborhood also supports the pantry by dropping off food items to stock the pantry.

"The pantry plays a vital role in helping families and individuals facing food insecurity by providing access to essential groceries and other essential items," Smith said. "The Audrey's Board recognizes the incredible work that the United Lutheran Church food pantry does, and we are proud to be part of their mission to alleviate hunger and provide support to those in need. We firmly believe in the importance of community solidarity and are honored to contribute to this essential cause."

If you would like more information about the United Lutheran Church food pantry or wish to contribute, visit unitedlutheranbv.org or contact the church directly at 479-855-1325.

Audrey's Board of Directors has donated over $7,000 in recent months to help address community needs. Audrey's Resale Boutique is the funding source for these donations. People can bring in lightly-used articles of women's clothing, home décor and furniture, and the staff at Audrey's places the articles in attractive settings within the store to appeal to customers.

Audrey's is located at 1731 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have items to donate, call the store at 479-250-9961 or leave a message on audreysresaleboutique.com.

Additional volunteers are always welcome for sales, warehouse or delivery positions.