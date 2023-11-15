Wishing Spring Trail in Bentonville back in business

BENTONVILLE -- The Bentonville Parks and Recreation Department announces the opening of the Wishing Spring Trail.

The portion of the Razorback Greenway connects Bentonville to Bella Vista and all points north. The trail was disconnected during construction of the Bella Vista Bypass. Recently, a bridge was installed, spanning a section of Town Branch Creek and reorienting the new hard-surface trail.

The greenway runs about 40 miles from Fayetteville to Bella Vista.

The trail renovation was paid for by the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the Walton Family Foundation, according to a news release.

A ribbon cutting at the bridge was held Nov. 8.

The bridge is 0.4 miles northwest of the new public parking lot for Slaughter Pen on Northwest A Street. It is visible from North Walton Boulevard, north of Hidden Springs Medical Plaza.