Toyland draws big crowd in new location

Hurricane Mulanax, 7, of Bella Vista jumps a toy dirt bike Friday at the Walmart Home Office parking lot in Bentonville. The annual Bentonville Toyland moved from the downtown square to accommodate the large crowd that shows up. Throughout the day, kids of all ages can test out the newest toys exclusive to Walmart and available for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo) Kaili Hawkins, 9, was happy to visit Toyland on Nov. 3. She attended the event with her family. Toyland had been held for more than 10 years on Bentonville's downtown square. Already a subscriber? Log in!