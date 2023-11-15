Military park to host Friday program

Pea Ridge National Military Park invites the public to attend a program on the life of Elias C. Boudinot on Friday, Nov. 17 from 6-7 p.m. in the park's Visitor Center auditorium.

Boudinot served in the 2nd Cherokee Mounted Rifles under the command of his uncle, Colonel Stand Watie, and in 1862 was elected to serve as a delegate in the Confederate States House of Representatives for the Indian Territory.

After the war, Boudinot lobbied for citizenship for Indigenous Peoples, was instrumental in establishing Oklahoma as a state, lobbied for the railroads, and served as a lawyer in Fort Smith trying cases before Judge Isaac Parker.

For more information about the program call 479-451-8122 or visit www.nps.gov/peri.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,400-acre battlefield is located 10 miles north of Rogers, just off US Highway 62.