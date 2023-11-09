John Sadenwasser

John L. "Jack" Sadenwasser, of Bella Vista, passed away Nov. 7, 2023, in Bentonville at the age of 94. He was born Aug. 20, 1929, in Troy, Wis., to Julius and Myrtle (Luedke) Sadenwasser.

Jack worked as a chemist and retired in 1989 from Wausau Insurance in Wausau, Wis. He was a writer and fisherman, a lover of baseball and dogs, and a good man who loved nothing more than spending time with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Glen; his sister, Lois; and his wife of 69 years, Delores (Richardson).

He is survived by his four children, Kurt, Betsy (Kristi), Tim (Jamie) and Ellen; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

