‘It’s not just a meal, it’s been a meeting place’: Friends, customers honor Papa Mike

November 8, 2023 at 4:20 a.m.

by By Alexus Underwood Special to the Weekly Vista

Submitted photo by Steve Morrow Steve Morrow and Mike Hudgins, longtime friends. Morrow referred to Hudgins as an "icon" within the community.

"It's not a normal restaurant closing," Steve Morrow, long-time customer and friend to Mike Hudgins, owner of Papa Mike's, said on the phone.

Papa Mike's, a Bella Vista restaurant that opened in 2005, has had to close its doors due the restaurant's lease being non-renewable for owner Hudgins.