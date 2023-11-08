‘It’s not just a meal, it’s been a meeting place’: Friends, customers honor Papa Mike
Customers honor owner in closing of Papa Mike’s
November 8, 2023 at 4:20 a.m.
by
By Alexus Underwood Special to the Weekly Vista
"It's not a normal restaurant closing," Steve Morrow, long-time customer and friend to Mike Hudgins, owner of Papa Mike's, said on the phone.
Papa Mike's, a Bella Vista restaurant that opened in 2005, has had to close its doors due the restaurant's lease being non-renewable for owner Hudgins.