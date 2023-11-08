Benton County launches ‘Operation Green Light’ in support of local veterans

Veterans and their dependents can contact the Benton County Veteran Services Office for help navigating the benefits and services offered to them by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

In advance of the Veterans Day holiday, Benton County is illuminating the historic Benton County Courthouse and the County Administration Building green this week, through Nov. 12, as part of Operation Green Light. The national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) supports military veterans, as well as raises awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

Operation Green Light also encourages citizens in patriotic tradition to recognize the importance of honoring all those who made immeasurable sacrifices to preserve freedom by displaying green lights in a window of their place of business or residence this week.

The national collaborative is spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, building upon the successful efforts of the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers' Association in 2021.

"The Benton County Veteran Services Department is staffed entirely by veterans. We know and appreciate the sacrifices they have made to serve our nation," said Veteran Services Director Patrick Robinson. "Now it is our turn to make sure veterans and their families are served by their county government and our community by helping them navigate the VA benefits system."

"During Operation Green Light and on Veterans Day we recognize the commitment and service of our nation's veterans and their families," said Benton County Judge Barry Moehring. "We encourage the people of Benton County to take part in this support by displaying a green light as a reminder that we support our veterans."

While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day, participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round. Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

Resources for Veterans

Visit naco.org/operationgreenlight or bentoncountyar.gov/veterans-services/ for more information and links to resources available to veterans. Veterans and their dependents can contact the Benton County Veteran Services office to set up an appointment at [email protected] or 479-464-6123.