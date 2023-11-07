Joanne Brehmer





Joanne E. Brehmer, 87, of Bella Vista passed away Oct. 19, 2023, at Circle of Life hospice in Bentonville. She was born April 5, 1936, in Milwaukee to Joseph Kuss and Elsa Laabs Kuss.

Joanne and her husband, Clarence, lived in Northwest Arkansas for 26 years after moving from Sun Prairie, Wis. Joanne was a member of Bella Vista Community Church and retired from working in sales. Joanne enjoyed spending time with her husband.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Boots" Brehmer; parents, Joseph and Elsa Kuss; and sons, Thomas and Timothy Brehmer.

Survivors include her brother-in-law, Randy Brehmer; sister-in-law, Linda Brehmer; nieces, Tina, Teri and Dede; along with other family and many friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista.

Condolences may be made at www.eptingfuneralhome.com.



