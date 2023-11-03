Barbara Sable & Cindy Weinstein

Barbara Jane Kirby Sable, age 97, died Aug. 9, 2019, in Bella Vista.

She married Ross K. Sable in 1944 in Kansas City. To this marriage was born Ronald "Ronnie" K. Sable (1945) and Cindy Lee Sable (1947).

Ross and Ronnie predeceased her in 1985 and 1993, respectively, and daughter Cindy Lee Sable Weinstein followed in January 2021.

Barbara and Ross retired in 1970 and moved to Bella Vista, where they were founding members of Bella Vista Community Church.

She was laid to rest at Benton County Memorial Park Rose Garden Columbarium in Rogers.





Cindy Lee Sable Weinstein, age 73, died Jan. 11, 2021, while in hospice care in Missouri.

She was born May 15, 1947, in Kansas City, Mo., to parents Ross K. Sable and Barbara Jane Kirby Sable, and to older brother, Dr. Ronald "Ronnie" Sable, all of whom predeceased her.

Cremation occurred and no services were held.



