Craig Foster

Craig B. Foster, age 76, of Bella Vista, passed away Nov. 1, 2023, at Circle of Life Hospice Center in Bentonville. He was born Dec. 2, 1946, in Marceline, Mo.

Craig was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the medical corps during the Vietnam War. He was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. His favorite pastime was being with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan R. Foster; his daughter, Shannon Dunn (Walter); his son, Justin Foster (Gretchen); and three granddaughters, Jacqueline Foster and Makenzie and Bonnie Dunn.

Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 11, at Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista. His final resting place will be at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.