The Weekly Vista calendar of events

Thursday, Nov. 2

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. with a program titled "In the Dominion of the Vulture and the Wolf: Casualty Care in the First Year of the Civil War" and will be presented by John H. Fahey, M.D.

Dr. Fahey has lectured extensively about military medicine of the 19th century and has given talks at the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, the annual Symposium of the Custer Battlefield Historical and Museum Association in Montana, and numerous Civil War round tables. He has had articles published in North and South, Military Medicine, New York History and the Journal of Arizona History.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

The round table normally meets the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road at 1885 Bella Vista Way.

Friday, Nov. 3

The Bella Vista Public Library will host Teen Night on Friday, Nov. 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the BVPL Community Room. Pizza will be provided. Bring a dessert made from a family recipe. Please note: The Library will be closed during these times for teens' safety. This event is for ages 13-17.

Saturday, Nov. 4

St. Bernard Women's Club will host its 36th annual Holiday Bazaar (Open Your Hearts to Christmas) on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church's parish hall.

The bazaar features baked goods, handmade holiday crafts, "Trinkets & Treasures," a bargain table, gently used Christmas trees, a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. The main raffle item is a "Poinsettia Pattern" quilt, handmade by some of St. Bernard's Tuesday Crafters. Other raffle items are: kids' basket of toys, handmade red cedar table, Raggedy Ann and Andy, handcrafted wooden decorative skis, and a gift card tree ($150 value).

The cafe will be serving cinnamon rolls, homemade chili and chicken noodle soup, pulled pork sandwiches and homemade pies.

Monday, Nov. 6

Bella Vista Library & Namastay Training, LLC have joined forces to bring you Canine Conversations with Jennifer Skiba on Monday, Nov. 6 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the BVPL Community Room.

Brain Games! Thinking outside the walk -- Because as winter approaches and temperatures drop, it can be tempting to skip your dog's daily walk. However, reduced activity can lead to boredom for your furry friend, and a bored dog may seek out "fun" that's not necessarily enjoyable for their humans.

For dog owners who are eager to learn more about their dogs.

Note: Trained Dog will be present during presentation – No other animals will be allowed.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

The Bella Vista Business Association monthly meeting will be held Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 8 a.m. at the Bella Vista Bar and Grill.

December

December brings holiday dulcimer music featuring Gary McCarty to the Bella Vista Public Library.

Performance dates include: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

The Bella Vista Public Library will host "Fireside," an afternoon of live holiday music on Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at 10 a.m.

Volunteers from the Friends of the Library's Encore Bookstore will roll out holiday items from the bookstore that will be available for purchase during this event. Attendees will be able to enjoy hot chocolate and apple cider while they listen to live music beginning at 10 a.m. with dulcimer music in the Teen Area.

At 1 p.m., the Bella Vista Women's Chorus will perform a selection of holiday favorites in the Community Room. At 2 p.m., a brass quintet from the Ozark Mountains British Brass Band, "The Brass Connection," will begin playing. The brass quintet will round out the afternoon with two sing-a-longs. Reservations are not required for this event.

Saturday, Dec. 9

The Bella Vista Public Library will host "Cookies with Santa" on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Attendees will be treated to songs, stories, crafts and hot chocolate, with special guest Santa Claus. Cookies will be provided.

Attendance, space, parking and supplies are limited.