No restraints needed for accused in murder trial

BENTONVILLE -- A Pine Bluff woman will not be required to wear any restraints while in the courtroom at her murder trial.

Shawna Cash, 24, is charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. She's accused of killing Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Jan. 29, 2024.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren asked at a hearing in the case about Cash wearing a stun belt while in the courtroom at trial.

Katherine Streett, one of Cash's attorneys, said Cash should only be required to wear restraints if there's a compelling reason.

"I'm not clamoring to have her in shackles or a stun belt," Karren said.

Karren wanted to know Cash's behavior in the jail.

Joshua Robinson, senior deputy prosecutor, said it's a court security issue and the charges against Cash are related to security, law enforcement and her following orders. He said he didn't have any information about Cash's behavior in the jail.

Karren said he didn't have a problem with Cash not being in restraints, but he plans to have two Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies posted in the courtroom.

Apple and fellow Pea Ridge officer Brian Stamps responded to a call about 11:30 a.m. June 26, 2021, to be on the lookout for a Jeep fleeing from Rogers police. They spotted the Jeep at the White Oak Station in Pea Ridge, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Cash was in the driver's seat and Elijah Andazola was a passenger, according to court documents. The two officers parked on both ends of the Jeep, which was at the gas pumps, and attempted to speak with Cash and Andazola, according to the affidavit.

Cash rammed one of the police vehicles, then drove over Apple -- dragging him 149 feet -- and fled west on Slack Street, according to court documents.

Apple, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andazola, 20, of Bentonville is charged with accomplice to capital murder and escape. Prosecutors have waived the death penalty in his case.

Andazola's jury trial is scheduled to begin March 5 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.

Cash and Andazola are each being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.