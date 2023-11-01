New eco-friendly tree house set to open in Bella Vista on Saturday

An eco-friendly tree house project inside a Bella Vista park is set to officially open this Saturday, Nov. 4, according to a news release from Trailblazers and Natural State Treehouses.

The park is located at 20 Riordan Road, just west of the Highway 71 intersection along the banks of Little Sugar Creek and adjacent to the Little Sugar Creek trail system.

"Trailblazers is excited to announce this new project and we hope that this build can be used as inspiration for future infrastructure projects not only throughout the state, but nationwide," said DJ Adams, director of marketing and communications for the nonprofit. "It was an absolute pleasure working on this with Natural State Treehouses. Our organizations are excited to see local citizens and tourists enjoy its features."

Natural State Treehouses was founded in Fayetteville in 2011 by Josh and Kate Hart. Trailblazers is a nonprofit formed in 1996 through the recent merger of NWA Trailblazers and BikeNWA, according to the release.

The park and the closed-loop Bluebird Trail that runs through it are open, and the tree house is set to open next, said Joan Glubczynski, director of recreation for the Bella Vista Property Owners Association.

The park is on POA property and will be open to the public, said Ashley Wood, association director of marketing and communications. The POA maintains 10 parks in the city.

In the future, there will be an extension of the Razorback Greenway for access to the park, according to the release. The greenway is a 40-mile, primarily off-road, shared-use trail that extends from south Fayetteville to Bella Vista.

"The placement is really fabulous," said Natural State Treehouses owner Josh Hart. Construction started in July, he said.

The Walton Family Foundation provided funding to create and sustain the project, according to the release.

"Our goal is to get kids and families outside playing and experiencing nature, and there's no better way to do that than in a tree house," Hart said. "We're so happy to know that these tree houses will be enjoyed by the community, and we're grateful to Trailblazers and the Walton Family Foundation for making it happen."

There will be four tree house platforms with clubhouse spaces and play elements such as slides, swings, climbing activities and educational signage, according to the release. The platforms are 4 to 5 feet off the ground, Hart said.

Some of the trees, a mix of black walnut, oak and box elder, are more than 80 years old, Hart said.

Natural materials are used throughout the park including locally-harvested cedar posts, natural branches and net railings. The cedar comes from a partnership between Ozark Natural Science Center and Natural State Treehouses where invasive eastern red cedar trees are removed and then used for building materials in projects, according to the release.

The design allows stormwater to move under in a natural way that stops non-natural erosion from occurring while protecting the integrity of the structure, according to the release.

"We have been building tree houses for over 12 years now," Hart said. "In that time, we have done a lot of work for families, Make-A-Wish projects and public parks. Through those 12 years, we have had a chance to do some amazing and unusual things with a focus on sustainability. We're excited to see how we can apply what we have learned to all kinds of future projects."

Natural State Treehouses built a two-story tree house at Lake Atalanta Park in Rogers at part of a renovation project several years ago.

In September, the Springdale City Council voted to contribute up to $250,000 to help build the Gerald Harp Memorial Park at the city's Randal Tyson Sports Complex. The Rotary Club of Springdale developed the idea and has organized fundraising efforts.

The club intends to build a tree house park on the west side of the Tyson complex, said Greg Collier, a recent past president of the local club.

The tree houses will be built around and among the trees on the west side of the park, Collier said. He noted Rotary Club members planted those trees about 30 years ago. In addition to tree houses, the park will feature rope swings, bridges and more among the trees.