LETTER: Action needed

Editor:

In April of last year Dollar General stores made a request to rezone parcel 16-20950-000 at the corner of Euston and Commonwealth to commercial. This absolutely went against the grain for Bella Vista residents and even those who come here to enjoy our bike trails and natural setting.

Cooper Communities, Inc., is now making a request to rezone that very same parcel for commercial use. Bella Vista residents and friends of Bella Vista spoke loudly against the commercialization of our neighborhoods last year when Dollar General made the request. Thousands of residents signed petitions against it. Residents do not want commercial businesses operating in our neighborhoods! There are plenty of commercially-zoned areas for businesses.

Please join residents in making our voice clear that we do not want the commercialization of our residential areas. We ask the Bella Vista Planning Commission and the Bella Vista City Council (should it go to the City Council) to vote against the commercial rezoning of parcel 16-20950-000 at Euston and Commonwealth at the public hearing on Nov. 13.

Many of us stood on the corner of this parcel last year to inform residents that Dollar General was seeking to rezone that corner to commercial. This is our call to action! Residents: please take the following action if you are against the rezoning of parcel 16-20950-000 to commercial.

1. Send email to your Bella Vista Planning Commission members below to let them know you are against this action:

Doug Farner, [email protected]

Linda Lloyd, [email protected]

Susan Duell, [email protected]

Clayton Sedberry, [email protected]

JB Portillo, [email protected]

Gail Klesen, [email protected]

Daniel Ellis, [email protected]

Christoper Hyatt, [email protected]

2. Sign the e-petition: https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/petition-against-rezoning-parcel-16-20950-000

3. Attend the public hearing to share that you are against the rezoning of parcel 16-20950-000 to commercial on Nov. 13 at 4:30 p.m. at the District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd.

4. Tell your neighbors!

Thank you, Bella Vista residents, for taking action to stop this commercial rezoning request!

Peggy Lucas

Bella Vista